FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community

Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!

Billed as a festival that showcases the diversity of cultures in our community through entertainment, dance, music, food, art and more, this family-friendly festival is a terrific way to engage and better understand different cultures and perspectives. It’s all part of Diversity Month in Elk Grove. The City of Elk Grove has highlighted a sample of what guest can expect to experience. Visit the link below for complete info.

Art Exhibit and Competition

The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival showcases the diversity of cultures in our community through dance, dress, music, food, and art. The Art Exhibit will be showcased inside the Senior Center at District56 at the festival on August 27th.

Learn about the rich and the diverse faith communities of Elk Grove, their varied theological and spiritual traditions and their wisdoms. Please take an opportunity to appreciate the unity in the diversity of faith groups and learn of their collective goal to build a just and a more caring society.

Cooking

Culinary delights, taste and flavors in food vary from one country to another, from one region to another, from one ethnic group to another and often varies within an ethnic group. Learn the art and the craft of cooking from chefs who have delighted the taste-buds of people from all around the world.

Dance

An opportunity to learn how Elk Grove’s diverse ethnic communities express their respective cultural values and traditions through dance forms. Enjoy the richness of the music, the exotic rhythmic body movements and the brilliance of costumes as they all combine to communicate their heritage.

Self-Discipline

Inner peace appears to be a rare commodity these days. Cultural groups from around the world, from the onset of their histories, have offered solutions to finding inner peace whether through practicing yoga, meditation or through mastering one’s self control through martial arts. Observe and learn from the ancient traditions on techniques of achieving inner peace.

Music

Music is a universal language that represents the rich cultural traditions from all around the world. Its beginnings can be traced to religious rituals and celebrations and now, it has evolved into a billion dollar entertainment industry. The variations in tonality, compositional structures and instrumentation are deeply rooted in the unique cultural expressions of its people. Learn and enjoy music from around the world.

Kids & Culture

Children around the world may have different skin colors, speak different language, may be separated by high mountain and wide oceans, but there is so much they share. Through songs, music, play and stories, children learn that it is ok to be different and be the same.

Quick Go Guide

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

8230 Civic Center Drive

Elk Grove, Calif.

August 27, 2022

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

