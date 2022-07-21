Over 150 Teams to Compete in Week-Long Event
Roseville, Calif. – The Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) returns to South Placer County once again for their Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships on July 26- 31, 2022
This year’s week-long event will showcase 157 teams (up from 130!) that play games hosted at parks in Roseville and Lincoln as well as several fields in the Sacramento region.
Game Locations
Mahany Park
1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville
Maidu Regional Park
1550 Maidu Dr.
Roseville
Foskett Regional Park
1911 Finney Way
Lincoln
Hal Bartholomew Sports Park
10150 Franklin High Rd.
Elk Grove
Sacramento Softball Complex
3450 Longview Dr.
Sacramento
There are 10 different divisions competing between the men and women’s brackets 40 years and up. Teams are traveling from Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and all throughout California to compete. British Columbia, Canada will also be represented at this exciting showcase where teams are vying for a spot at the SSUSA World Masters Championship in Las Vegas that will take place in September and October.
Tournament Dates by Age Bracket
- Men’s 40: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Men’s 50: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Men’s 55: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Men’s 60: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Men’s 65: Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Men’s 70: Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Men’s 75: Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Men’s 80:Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Men’s 85: Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Women’s 40: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Women’s 50: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
Come out and support the local players! There are no fees to spectate and enjoy the games.