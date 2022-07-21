Over 150 Teams to Compete in Week-Long Event

Roseville, Calif. – The Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) returns to South Placer County once again for their Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships on July 26- 31, 2022

This year’s week-long event will showcase 157 teams (up from 130!) that play games hosted at parks in Roseville and Lincoln as well as several fields in the Sacramento region.

Game Locations

Mahany Park

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville

Maidu Regional Park

1550 Maidu Dr.

Roseville

Foskett Regional Park

1911 Finney Way

Lincoln

Hal Bartholomew Sports Park

10150 Franklin High Rd.

Elk Grove

Sacramento Softball Complex

3450 Longview Dr.

Sacramento

There are 10 different divisions competing between the men and women’s brackets 40 years and up. Teams are traveling from Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and all throughout California to compete. British Columbia, Canada will also be represented at this exciting showcase where teams are vying for a spot at the SSUSA World Masters Championship in Las Vegas that will take place in September and October.

Tournament Dates by Age Bracket

Men's 40 : Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Men's 50 : Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Men's 55 : Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Men's 60 : Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Men's 65 : Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Men's 70 : Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Men's 75 : Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Men's 80 :Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Men's 85: Tuesday, July 26 – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Women's 40 : Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Women's 50: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022

Come out and support the local players! There are no fees to spectate and enjoy the games.

