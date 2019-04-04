Legislation aims to Shutter Secret DMV Office

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) introduced Assembly Bill 862 today that would prohibit the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) from operating a secret DMV field office that only serves a select group of individuals in state government, including Members of the Legislature and their staff.

“At a time when the DMV is failing to adequately serve Californians, it is unconscionable that lawmakers tasked with keeping the department accountable do not have to wait in the same lines as the people they represent,” Kiley said. “We’ll see if there’s more interest in fixing the DMV once all California Legislators are required to endure the same experience as their constituents.”

Multiple news reports and audits in recent months have highlighted the DMV’s deficiencies, including:

Over 6-8 hours wait times in many locations

Mishandling of 23,000 voter registrations since passage of Motor Voter law

Incorrectly registering over 1,500 ineligible voters, including non-citizens

Preventing over 500 eligible voters from registering due to failure to submit paperwork on time

Employee sleeping on the job over 2,000 hours

Dozens of technology outages disabling operations for hours at a time

Failing to comply with federal law regarding Real ID identity verification

Resignation of DMV director responsible for mismanagement

Most recently, an audit by the Department of Finance uncovered a number of concerning findings at the DMV including an outdated organizational structure, poor performing IT systems, and a failure to properly train employees to meet the needs of customers.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley represents the 6th Assembly District, which includes the Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado County communities of Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Orangevale, Penryn, Rocklin, Roseville, and Sheridan.