Michelle Eklund new CCO

Rocklin, CA- Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica is pleased to announce Michelle Eklund, a Rocklin resident, as the Chief Communications Officer for the Placer County Office of Education.

“As the County Superintendent, I have a strong commitment to excellence and a deep desire to see our students and families thrive throughout our region,” said Superintendent Gayle Garbolino- Mojica. “Michelle brings depth of experience and a proven track record in communications and brand management that will continue that same commitment to excellence for the County Office of Education. We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

In her role as the Chief Communications Officer, Ms. Eklund will serve as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the county office of education representing Superintendent Garbolino-Mojica at community events. She will focus on establishing community-based relationships with school districts/county offices of education, government entities and non-profit organizations to enhance opportunities for youth in the county. Additionally, she will coordinate the formulation, collection, production and dissemination of internal/external organizational communications, social media

and marketing including: media relations, website content, social networking sites, periodic publications and special communications/marketing projects.

Background & Experience

Ms. Eklund is an award-winning communications professional with nearly 20 years of experience in strategic communications, brand management, online community engagement, publication production, graphic design and marketing. She previously supported the largest children’s advocacy association, California State PTA, as the Assistant Executive Director working to drive improvements in the education, health and well-being of all children and families. Michelle’s background also includes nonprofit experience in industries such as leadership development, healthcare and travel and tourism.