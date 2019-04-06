Paul Robins to broadcast and lead new college program

ROCKLIN, Calif., – William Jessup University and iHeartMedia Sacramento have collaborated to provide iHeartMedia’s first campus broadcast radio studio within its national network. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. The new studio is located on Jessup’s expanding 125-acre Rocklin campus.

iHeartMedia’s weekday PM Drive Host of 92.5 “The Breeze”, Paul Robins will broadcast his show from the newly constructed studio. Robins also leads the growing university’s new Digital Communication and Design Bachelor of Arts degree program slated to begin fall 2019.

“It is exciting to be a part of this one-of-a-kind opportunity. iHeartMedia is the largest radio company in the United States-over 800 stations- and this is their first and only broadcast studio that’s built on a college campus.” Paul Robins

“It’s obviously very convenient for me to be able to do the afternoon show on 92.5 “The Breeze” in a studio that’s a one-minute walk from my office,” Robins added. “But I’m more excited about the opportunities this studio and relationship with iHeartMedia will present to our students at Jessup. Clearly something unique and special is happening here.”

The new studio will also be utilized to support the production of Jessup’s podcast, Jessup Think. The new podcast provides engaging conversations with guests about cultural topics and their impact on people and society.

Jessup’s new Digital Communication and Design degree program combines creative strategies with state-of the-art technical skills in a single degree that equips students with expertise essential for creating attention-getting content that effectively communicates to modern audiences. Students will also have access to various internship experiences within radio and various digital media environments.

Beginning his broadcast career in radio in 1984, Robins expertise radiates in his new roles, both at iHeartMedia and Jessup. Robins was most recently known as the morning anchor for more than ten years on KXTL FOX40 in Sacramento. His 35-year career in broadcasting includes Emmy Award winning work in television, including The Discovery Channel, PBS, and locally in San Francisco and Sacramento. Paul is a veteran of morning drive radio, having worked in Detroit and Dallas, and as co-host of the very successful “Paul & Phil Show” on Y92 in Sacramento for nearly 20 years.