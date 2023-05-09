Entertainment & family fun under the stars

Roseville, Calif.- Hollywood comes to Roseville and Rocklin every season for a series of free outdoor movie nights. A family-friendly experience under the sun and stars, it’s the perfect time to relax and be entertained. Classics to contemporary, come join the fun as the sun sets and the temperatures dip into the more comfortable range.

Various food trucks and entertainment available. Enjoy movies along the entire family and don’t forget to bring blankets, and chairs

Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville Placer County Fair in Roseville

Free Movie Nights Roseville

Free admission, Movie begins after sunset. Snacks available.

Location: Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville

May 19: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Aug 18: DC League of Super-Pets

Free Movie Nights Rocklin

Free admission. Movie begins after dusk. Food trucks

Vernon Street Town Square

related