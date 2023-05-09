Entertainment & family fun under the stars
Roseville, Calif.- Hollywood comes to Roseville and Rocklin every season for a series of free outdoor movie nights. A family-friendly experience under the sun and stars, it’s the perfect time to relax and be entertained. Classics to contemporary, come join the fun as the sun sets and the temperatures dip into the more comfortable range.
Various food trucks and entertainment available. Enjoy movies along the entire family and don’t forget to bring blankets, and chairs
Free Movie Nights Roseville
Free admission, Movie begins after sunset. Snacks available.
Location: Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville
- May 19: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Aug 18: DC League of Super-Pets
Free Movie Nights Rocklin
Free admission. Movie begins after dusk. Food trucks
- May 19: Back to the Future ( Kathy Lund Park)
- July 14: Jumanji (Twin Oaks Park)
- October 13: Hocus Pocus (Quarry Park Amphitheater)
