13th Annual Feed Event Oct. 19-21 in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – Thousands of volunteers are expected to pack more than 350,000 meals for malnourished children as part of the 13th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, made possible in part by the Moseley Collins Law Firm, which is sponsoring 100,000 meals.

Registration to be one of the 2,000 volunteers who will pack the meals is now open.at www.sacfmscmobilepack.org Volunteers will pack meals in two-hour shifts during three days from Oct. 19-21 at the MobilePack, which will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 3785 Placer Corporate Drive in Rocklin.

Volunteers as young as 5 years old may participate to assemble scientifically designed food packs that help undernourished children return to health.

“Every day, the world loses so many children to starvation,” said Moseley Collins, a local pastor and attorney who has sponsored a total of 750,000 meals since 2016. “It is our responsibility to do all we can to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, we are giving local residents a chance to make a real difference in the fight against hunger.”

Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs or by volunteering to package food at the event. Each meal costs just 29 cents. The total event cost is more than $100,000 and the fundraising goal has not yet been met.

Volunteer registration and donations for the event are now open. Learn more at sacfmscmobilepack.org

Over the last 12 MobilePacks, volunteers have packed a total of more than 6 million meals.

“Moseley Collins has been a great partner with our MobilePack,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 13th Annual MobilePack. “Our success depends on sponsors who pay for the life-giving meals. Moseley’s commitment to vulnerable children is deeply appreciated and will empower us to help more children in need.”

ADDITIONAL SPONSORS OF THIS YEAR’S EVENT INCLUDE:

50,000 meals: St. Matthew Church of Rocklin.

25,000 meals: Trudy van Dyk/Tru California Real Estate; and Annie’s SnoBiz.

11,000 meals sponsors: Mikuni Charitable Foundation, Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, and the Ridge Church.

5,600 meals: The Zenith, Agribusiness Solutions, and KPFF Engineering.

2,800 meals: Rotary Club of South Placer, Propp Christiansen & Caniglia, and Whitney Oaks Insurance Services.

ABOUT FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. FMSC meals are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to an incredible network of partner organizations who distribute them to those in need. More at fmsc.org.