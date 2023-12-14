Santa Claus annual Roseville visit a success

Roseville, Calif. – Santa has a successful visit to Roseville neighborhoods this year and now heads north to prepare for Christmas. Neighborhood Santa is expected to return in 2024.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting. The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa has mapped out the routes. Click on your area below for a PDF route map.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

