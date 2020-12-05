Surging Cases in Placer County

Roseville, CA- With new daily cases being diagnosed by the hundreds and hospitalization rates rising significantly, the beginning wave of the projected Covid-19 surge has arrived in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout parts of Placer County and California.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the key concerns is the ability of healthcare systems to manage the potential influx of covid patients, while still maintaining sufficient health services for the community. Placer County doesn’t operate in an isolated bubble and also accommodates neighboring counties.

“Placer County’s two largest hospitals lie on the Placer-Sacramento County border and provide care to residents of both counties, as well as other neighboring counties” Placer County

Confidence in Capacity

The state’s covid website currently shows 163 hospitalizations in Placer County along with 25 available ICU beds. The 7-day positivity rate is at 10.8%. According to Placer County’s December update, the county remains confident of their ability to meet the demands being placed on the healthcare system with robust surge plans.

County & State Numbers Differ

The Placer County dashboard and California State website currently show differing numbers. According to a Placer spokesperson, the county numbers may lag state numbers in the coming days and discrepancies are expected due to data handling processes.

For more details and numbers download the full December Update below.