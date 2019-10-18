Prescription drop-off locations throughout Placer County

Roseville, CA- Free and anonymous drop-off locations for expired and unused prescription drugs will take place at several location throughout Placer County on October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Properly disposing of unwanted and expired prescriptions helps limit access to dangerous drugs and also keep them from entering the local water system.

269,509 Number of Opioid Prescription in Placer County 2018

source: California Department of Public Health

Roseville

Maidu Community Center at 1550 Maidu Drive

Roseville High School at 1 Tiger Way

Sun City – Roseville at 7050 Del Web Blvd.

Granite Bay

Granite Bay High School | 1 Grizzly Wy

Rocklin

Rocklin Police Department at 4080 Rocklin Rd

Rocklin Fire Station #3 at 2001 Wildcat Blvd

Auburn

City Hall at 1225 Lincoln Way

Justice Center, DeWitt at 2929 Richardson Dr

Colfax

PCSO Substation at 10 Culver St

Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department at 770 7th St

Loomis