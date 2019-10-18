Prescription drop-off locations throughout Placer County
Roseville, CA- Free and anonymous drop-off locations for expired and unused prescription drugs will take place at several location throughout Placer County on October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Properly disposing of unwanted and expired prescriptions helps limit access to dangerous drugs and also keep them from entering the local water system.
269,509Number of Opioid Prescription in Placer County 2018
source: California Department of Public Health
Roseville
- Maidu Community Center at 1550 Maidu Drive
- Roseville High School at 1 Tiger Way
- Sun City – Roseville at 7050 Del Web Blvd.
Granite Bay
- Granite Bay High School | 1 Grizzly Wy
Rocklin
- Rocklin Police Department at 4080 Rocklin Rd
- Rocklin Fire Station #3 at 2001 Wildcat Blvd
Auburn
- City Hall at 1225 Lincoln Way
- Justice Center, DeWitt at 2929 Richardson Dr
Colfax
- PCSO Substation at 10 Culver St
Lincoln
- Lincoln Police Department at 770 7th St
Loomis
- Del Oro High School | 3301 Taylor Rd