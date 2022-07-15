Firearms now the leading cause of death for children

Roseville, Calif.- If you live in one of the 44% of U.S. households with a gun, Roseville P.D. urges you to ensure guns are always stored safely. Safe gun storage means all guns are (1) locked (2) unloaded and (3) securely stored separately from ammunition.

The Roseville Police Department shares some of the following research-based information from Everytown Research & Policy about safe gun storage and gun safety.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Why?

An estimated 54% of U.S. gun owners don’t lock all their guns safely.

4.6 million American kids live in homes with at least one loaded, unsecured gun.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-19. That includes homicides, accidental shootings, and suicides.

ages 1-19. That includes homicides, accidental shootings, and suicides. In incidents of gunfire on school grounds, up to 80% of shooters got the gun from the home of friends or relatives.

It’s the law. California is one of six states that requires safe gun storage, meaning all guns must be stored unloaded and in a place that’s not accessible to children or any adults who are prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Safely transporting firearms-According to California law, if you’re transporting a handgun or registered assault weapon in a vehicle, it must be unloaded and locked in the car’s trunk or in a locked container, like a gun lock box. A vehicle’s cargo compartment or glove box does not qualify as a locked container. Shotguns and regular rifles don’t have to be in a locked container but must be unloaded during transport.

How?

If you own two or more firearms, a gun safe is a good option for home storage. To better protect your firearms from theft, secure the safe to a structure in the house or garage-for example, bolt it to the wall or floor. A biometric lock (one that opens only with the owner’s thumbprint) is safer than a key or combination lock.

A gun lock box is lighter than a safe and is an option for storing single guns at home or transporting them in a vehicle. Again, a biometric (thumb/fingerprint) lock is safer than a key or combination lock.

A vehicle console/vehicle gun safe safely stores guns and can prevent theft if the safe is secured to the vehicle. Biometric locks are preferred.

Trigger locks and cable locks prevent a gun from being fired (Never use a trigger lock on a loaded gun). They can be dismantled with minimal tools and skills, so they’re not the safest option around older children and teens.

If you’re shopping for a new firearm, consider a personalized or “smart” gun that employs authorized use technology. like a thumb scan or a passcode on your smartphone. That ensures only you can use your firearm, and not a child or other unauthorized person.

BUT…

Doesn’t this defeat the purpose of having a gun readily at hand in case I need to protect myself?

* There are many affordable options for firearms storage that allow gun owners quick access while still preventing access by children and other people at increased risk of harming themselves or others.

* There are many affordable options for firearms storage that allow gun owners quick access while still preventing access by children and other people at increased risk of harming themselves or others. I don’t have kids and I never have children visit my home. Why do I need to be concerned about safe gun storage?

* Your gun could be stolen and used in a violent crime. It’s estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen from private gunowners every year, many from vehicles. Studies have shown that you’re much less likely to have a gun stolen if it’s safely stored.

* Safe gun storage is required by California law.

Source: Everytown Research & Policy. For more research-based information about safe gun storage and gun safety, visit them on the web

Related