Ownership surges across United States



Roseville, CA- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many areas of our everyday activities, shopping habits, and sense of safety.

According to a 2018 survey conducted by Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey, Americans own approximately 393 million guns, about 40% of all civilian-owned guns globally. There was a surge of gun purchases in 2020 with a study conducted by the University of California, Davis, showing a 64% increase in guns purchased across the country.

The exact reasons for the increase are unknown, but many gun owners reported that they feel safer with a gun in their home. With this increase, it’s a great time to discuss responsible gun ownership and some basic gun safety tips.

Gun owners should be educated on risks associated with guns and best practices for gun use and secure storage.

Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Education is key:

Ensure everyone in your house who may operate the gun has been through a gun safety class and regularly practices.

Gun safety is vital for all members of the household to follow.

Be sure you know how your firearm operates:

Be sure you know how your firearm operates: Read the manual on your firearm, especially if it’s new.

Know how to safely open and close the action of the firearm.

Know how to safely remove any ammunition from the firearm and its magazine.

Best practices for gun use:

Best practices for gun use: always point in a safe direction – away from anyone;

handle every gun as if it’s loaded;

keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire;

follow local gun safety laws; and

practice gun training drills to improve gun handling.

Proper and secure gun storage:

Proper and secure gun storage: Assume that children and teens can find and access the guns in the home.

Store guns locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition.

Store guns in a gun vault or gun safe.

Gun cabinets are intended to protect guns from damage or getting stolen and can limit an unauthorized person from accessing the gun(s).

If you are concerned, need help, or want more information on responsible gun ownership, please contact the Roseville Police Department.

In addition to the Roseville Police Department, there are several services accessible to Roseville residents: