Tournament to feature both professional and amateur players

Roseville, Calif. – The Association of Pickleball Players returns to Placer Valley with a major tournament for the third consecutive year, with players competing March 6-10 at the Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville.

More than 1,450 pickleball players, from amateurs at various levels to professionals who earn a living from the sport, are expected to participate in the APP Sacramento Open. About 1,000 players competed in the Roseville tournament in 2023.

Daily matches start at 8 a.m. and continue into the evening Wednesday (March 6) through Sunday (March 10) at Johnson Ranch Sports Club, 2600 Eureka Road. Hundreds of matches will be played daily on the 40-plus pickleball courts, including a center court for championship rounds. Amateurs and professional players will compete in singles, doubles and mixed-doubles matches.

Tickets

Tickets are $15 per day and available online at https://www.sitickets.com/app.

“It’s non-stop action. You will see the top players in the world.” Tom Webb, APP

Over 1,500 expected to attend

At least 1,500 fans are expected to attend the five-day tournament, serving a $2.5 million economic impact for Placer Valley, as players and fans stay in area hotels and enjoy meals in restaurants. ESPN+, the streaming version of the sports network giant, is scheduled to broadcast the championship matches.

“It’s hard to believe how much pickleball and the tournament has grown in such a short period,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds. “Placer Valley will be the center of the pickleball world.”

$100,000 in prize money

Professionals will play for points and $100,000 in prize money. The APP Sacramento Open is also one of five APP Golden ticket tournaments that guarantees winners an automatic spot in the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships.

The APP Sacramento Open also allows amateurs – from elementary school-aged athletes to those 75 years and older – to compete and “prove themselves” against similar-skilled players and earn medals for top finishers, Webb said.

