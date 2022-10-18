Award for Outstanding Achievement

Alexandria, Va. – The Naval Submarine League announced today that Roseville native U.S. Navy Lt. Curtis R. Olsen, III will receive the 2022 Rear Adm. Frederick B. Warder Award for Outstanding Achievement. The annual award recognizes an individual whose contribution most positively influenced the reputation, readiness or future well-being of the submarine force.

Lt. Olsen has served as a model submarine officer onboard the USS New Mexico who not only achieves excellence for himself but instills a passion for excellence in the officers and Sailors that surround him.

While serving as the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Officer, Lt. Olsen orchestrated a first-of-its-kind Submarine-SOF rehearsal. His efforts greatly developed and refined tactics, techniques, and procedures vital to Naval Special Warfare and Virginia-class submarine Lockout Trunk Operations in far forward and non-permissive environments.

“An expert teacher and mentor, he has excelled and taken a special interest in the development and improvement of his peers and embodies the idea of ‘training your relief.’ Lt. Olsen’s dedication to submarine professionalism and excellence and his devotion to train the next generation of submarine Sailors is greatly deserving of the recognition bestowed by this distinguished award.” Carlos Otero, Commanding officer

Rear Adm. Frederick B. Warder

The award is named after Rear Adm. Frederick B. Warder, a decorated World War II veteran who was responsible for the wartime training of young submarine officers as the commanding officer of the Navy’s submarine school. Warder also served as the commander of U.S. Atlantic Fleet submarines. Throughout his career, he was lauded for being courageous and innovative, living up to his nickname “Fearless Freddie.”

Lieutenant Olsen will be presented with this award on Nov. 2, 2022 at the Naval Submarine League Annual Symposium and Industry Update in Arlington, Va.

Roseville native, 2018 graduate

LT Curtis Olsen was born and raised in Roseville, CA and a 2018 graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a degree in Information Technology.

LT Olsen just completed his 32 month division officer tour on the USS New Mexico where he reported on March 23, 2020. During his tour he completed two full deployment preparation cycles and one full deployment to the EUCOM AOR in the Northern Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea. During his deployment to the Mediterranean Sea he was instrumental in the success of the first ever overseas SUB-SOF exercise in Souda Bay, Greece as the Special Operations Forces Officer. This exercise developed and refined tactics, techniques, and procedures vital to the Naval Special Warfare and Virginia-class submarine Lockout Trunk Operations in far forward and non-permissive environments and were featured in multiple Navy press releases.

During New Mexico’s second deployment preparation cycle, he was designated the Operations Officer for a Combat Readiness Exam, a vital role normally reserved for second tour officers after an unplanned loss of a department head. LT Olsen greatly contributed and organized the successful execution of multiple at sea operations to include Undersea Electromagnetic Trials, an at sea demonstration on behalf of Naval Reactors and COMSUBFOR in support of the AUKUS Trilateral Agreements, as well as a Combat Readiness Examination and workup.

LT Olsen is an expert teacher and mentor, he is dedicated to developing the next generation of sailors and his peers. He will continue this endeavor at his shore duty assignment as a Shift Engineer on Moored Training Ship 711. LT Olsen is authorized to wear the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards) and various campaign and service medals.

Naval Submarine League

Founded in 1982, the Naval Submarine League (NSL) is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the importance of submarines to U.S. national security. NSL membership is open to all U.S. citizens.