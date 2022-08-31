Yellow Fever and West Nile Virus Concerns prompt treatments

Roseville, Calif. – High mosquito counts in Roseville is spurring the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District into action tonight and tomorrow in a pair of locations, including Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

Truck based treatments are scheduled after midnight in the Hillcrest neighborhood between the hours of 2:30 am and 4:30 am to limit the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitoes. Aerial spraying in West Placer County Agricultural Areas is scheduled between 8:00 pm and 12 midnight. This follows high counts of West Nile Virus carrying mosquitos.

The PMVCD has issued the following regarding each scheduled treatment.

Hillcrest Neighborhood

Hillcrest neighborhood of Roseville will receive truck-based larvicide applications to limit the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitoes. Larval treatments use an EPA-registered biorational mosquito larvicide applied by a truck- mounted blower in an effort to treat any containers or other sources of standing water and prevent the emergence of adult invasive mosquitoes. Treatments will occur during the very early morning hours, to avoid vehicle and foot traffic.

View Map of Treatment Area

Aerial Spraying

An EPA-registered mosquito adulticide will be applied in an ultra-low volume fog by aircraft to target adult mosquitoes.

Adult mosquito control treatments are made to prevent the transmission of West Nile virus to people. A number of factors including the aircraft, weather conditions and adult mosquito and disease surveillance information must be considered for a safe and effective application.

Wind speed and direction are especially important during adult mosquito applications. The District only uses aerial mosquito control contractors who use specialized systems to allow the pilot to measure the wind and fly in a way to deliver the material into the target area. This means that sometimes the aircraft will need to fly upwind of the target area to compensate for the wind.

View Map of Treatment Area

