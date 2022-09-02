Predictability of the school year returns for over 11,600 students

I’ll just say it – I love the familiar schedule and predictability of the school year – and I know many families do, too! As we welcome the rhythm of the academic year, I think most of us are feeling a sense of optimism for what looks to be the most “normal” start to school we’ve had in a long time.

While you can always depend on Roseville City School District’s commitment to the education of your children, we are on a continuous mission to make improvements and positive changes, too.

Here are a few updates and changes to share with you for this school year:

Instructional Assistants

We’re looking for Instructional Assistants – no credential needed! Our IA’s round out the classroom, providing support and assistance to teachers and students. Lend a helping hand by applying today at edjoin.org/rcsdk8.

Substitute teachers

We need substitute teachers too! RCSD has increased the daily pay rate for the position to $175 per day for full-day substitutes. We also have partial-day openings for candidates who’d like more flexible scheduling or shifts that fall within their children’s school day. Take a look at our open positions at edjoin.org/rcsdk8 and help us spread the word.

Free Meals

California has become the first state to implement a Universal Meals Program for students. This program allows RCSD to provide one free breakfast and lunch during each school day to any student who requests them, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility. You can find monthly RCSD breakfast and lunch menus at rcsdk8.org/nutrition-services. Here’s to a healthy future!

7 New Principals

Derk Garcia

Our school community welcomed seven new principals to the district this year at Gates, Cirby, Buljan, Diamond Creek, Spanger, Sargeant and Woodbridge. These administrators come to their positions with enthusiasm, experience and dedication, and we’re thrilled to welcome them! If you see them walking around campus, be sure to wave hello and welcome your new principal to your school.

Campus Safety

Campus safety is on all our minds, and keeping each school site safe and secure for students and staff remains our top priority. Please help us keep schools safe by following visitor and volunteer policies, driving safely in parking lots and sharing any suspicious or concerning activities with a teacher or administrator.

RCSD has more than 11,600 students in the district this year, and we’re so proud to serve each and every one of them and their families.

Let’s work together to make 2022-2023 a year of growth, positivity and fun!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent RCSD