Mosquito can transmit zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever



ROSEVILLE, Calif., – The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District detected an invasive (non-native) species of mosquito on Wednesday, August 28.

The Aedes aegypti, commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, was found in a residential south Placer County neighborhood east of Auburn Boulevard at Interstate 80. The California Department of Public Health confirmed the invasive species detection.

“Our first step is to follow our invasive species response plan and do everything we can to conduct eradication efforts to protect our residents and public health,” said Joel Buettner, General Manager. “At this point in time, we have detected one female Aedes aegypti mosquito and are trying to determine the full extent of the infestation.”

The District uses a science-based, Integrated Vector Management approach to assess mosquito activity and risk and conduct appropriate mosquito control. The District’s approach for the detected mosquito area is conducting door-to-door property inspections to determine the infestation level. The District is also coordinating with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District on efforts since the mosquito was trapped near the county border.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito has been found in several Central Valley and southern California counties, including recent initial detections in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The mosquito is small and dark with a white violin-shaped marking on its body. Aedes aegypti can transmit several viruses, including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. These viruses, however, have not been found circulating in California. “While there has been no transmission of these viruses, the appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” said Placer County Public Health Officer Rob Oldham.

The public can help protect themselves and public health by reporting unusual, daytime mosquito biting. The District recommends eliminating standing water on property and runoff or pooling from irrigation systems. Avoid mosquito bites by using EPA registered insect repellents.

More info

More information about Aedes aegypti in California can be found here.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District advises the public to implement the 3 Ds of protection: