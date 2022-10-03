It’s HoCo Season!

Roseville, Calif.- Are you just as excited about the Homecoming (HoCo) season as we are? The student energy radiates into most everything they do on campus. From dress up days, rallies and games, there’s something special about HoCo activities that relive our own memories made in high school. This HoCo, I hope to see the kids taking part, sitting under the Friday night lights and enjoying the best years of their lives – so far.

Amongst the fun, we know that many students are facing decisions on which colleges to apply to. The college application period for seniors has begun and our Counseling staff and College and Career Centers are open and available to lend support. Set an alarm on your phone so you don’t forget to submit those applications by mid to late November and see your school counselor or the College and Career technician if you have any questions.

Safety Measures

With all the fun fall activities, safety remains at the top of our priority list. Here are some safety measures we’re practicing this year:

● Students have participated in Evacuation, Lockdown and Shelter-in-Place safety drills so they understand the importance of their role in an emergency

● Each site holds unannounced safety drills so students and staff can practice their safety skills

● Teachers explain expectations and actions to take during an emergency

● Staff use Catapult, a system to report their location, their individual safety and the safety of their students

● Students and staff receive Catapult alerts on their cell phones in the event of a Lockdown or Shelter-In-Place

Remember to keep your safety training in mind as we enjoy the rest of HoCo season. Thank you for helping to keep our school communities engaging and safe and, let’s not forget–fun!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent