Hundreds of Swimmers Descending on Roseville

Roseville, CA – On March 21-24 the 4th Annual South West Age Group Regionals (SWAGR) splashes into the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) bringing more than 600 youth swimmers to Placer Valley. California Capital Aquatics (CCA) and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up again to host this exciting USA Swimming sanctioned four-day event.

“…we are thrilled to have SWAGR back in Roseville for 2019” Tricia Strub, CCA President

This meet is open to USA Swimming registered athletes ages 14 and under from the Central California Swimming and Sierra Nevada Swimming Local Swimming Committees (LSC) and any additional swimmers from other LSC’s providing they meet the qualifying standards. CCA President Tricia Strub shared that they will have swimmers competing from all throughout California and a few out-of-state teams will be bringing swimmers as well.

“This has been a rotating USA Swimming event that was hosted by Clovis Swim Club in 2016 and 2018, CCA hosted in 2017 and we are thrilled to have SWAGR back in Roseville for 2019,” explained Strub. “Matthew Ng in the 13/14 boys division and Mary Brooke Chandler swimming the 13/14 girls division are CCA swimmers to watch out for!”

On Thursday, March 21 warm-ups for athletes in the 1650 free begin at 3 p.m. with races starting at 4 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday warm-ups will start at 7:30 a.m. and the meet will begin at 9 a.m. each of those days. There is no fee for parking or spectators! A full concession stand with healthy snacks and beverages will be available throughout the duration of the meet.

If you want to see some seriously fast swimming then be sure to come on down to the RAC and check out SWAGR. The RAC is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville.