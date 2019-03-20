California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 21 in New California laws for 2019 includes advanced health directives, special education, arbitration, local government, cannabis, alcoholic beverage licensees and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 21

AB-3192– LEA Medi-Cal billing option: program guide.

AB-3194– Housing Accountability Act: project approval.

AB-3205– School facilities: modernization projects: door locks.

AB-3211– Advance health care directives.

AB-3212– Service member protections.

AB-3223– Special education: visually impaired pupils: braille: Unified English Braille.

AB-3224– Public social services: county employees.

AB-3229– California Right to Financial Privacy Act.

AB-3231– Employment: public works: apprenticeship.

AB-3232– Zero-emissions buildings and sources of heat energy.

AB-3246– Transportation: omnibus bill.

AB-3247– Arbitration: agreements: enforcement.

AB-3248– Judiciary omnibus.

AB-3249– State Bar Act: attorneys: discipline: annual membership fee.

AB-3250– Civil law: civil rights.

AB-3251– Sale of armories.

AB-3252– Animal health.

AB-3254– Local government organization: omnibus.

AB-3255– Postsecondary education: omnibus bill.

AB-3256– California Film Commission.

AB-3257– Natural resources.

AB-3258– Elections.

AB-3259– Elections.

AB-3260– Department of Food and Agriculture: administrative civil penalties: notice.

AB-3261– Cannabis.

AB-3262– Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-3264– Alcoholic beverages: licensees.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.



To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2019 series.

Follow on Social Media

Please consider following us on social media for updates, specials and more at https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleToday