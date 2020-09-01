Promoting a Spirit of Support

Roseville, CA- The Golden Rule is big in my house – treat others the way you would like to be treated. We do our best to be friendly, caring and to offer a kind word of support to our friends and each other. That is the kind of spirit I am seeing more often amid our current challenges. Human kindness will always prevail and it gives me hope for the future. In this spirit, RCSD is committed to supporting our students, families, staff and community as we continue maneuvering through the new frontier of distance learning and physical distancing.

Not all of us are tech gurus, so offering IT support for our families as they navigate Otus and online classes is a priority for our district. If you or your student run into roadblocks and need a helping hand, we encourage you to submit a Parent Technology Support form on our website under the Parent Resources tab. This form is available in both English and Spanish.

Another main source of support for our families is the commitment of our Nutrition team to ensure every child in our district is able to receive healthy meals. Students eligible for free + reduced meals can pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at Buljan, Cirby, Crestmont, Eich and Woodbridge Monday – Friday from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. Parents are encouraged to apply or renew their meal application for the 2020-2021 school year at https://secure.ezmealapp.com/ApplicationScreen.aspx.

Our administrators are also offering monthly Parent Education Nights to provide support and coaching on distance learning fundamentals such as Zoom and Otus. Our goal is to alleviate the learning curve that we recognize exists for our families as they help facilitate their child’s distance learning. The first session was August 31 from 6:30 – 7:30 PM. We’re here to help and will have more dates and details on our homepage at rcsdk8.org.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, our district continues to focus on the health and safety guidelines and updates we receive from county and state health officials. I would like to remind the community of the importance of wearing face coverings, staying home when you feel ill, diligent hand washing and maintaining a physical distance from those outside your household. The closer we adhere to these guidelines, we increase our chances of helping Placer County drop off California’s COVID-19 monitoring list, and stay off, so that we can direct our attention to reopening schools.

This is a priority for us just as much as it is for you because we recognize the importance of children being in schools, of being in front of their teacher and of developing those close relationships with their peers.

Remember, we are all on the same team and if we work together, support each other and heed the Golden Rule, we can get through anything. Stay strong and healthy, #RCSDChampions!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District