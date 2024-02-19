Luxurious with a price to match

Roseville, Calif.- A highly sophisticated SUV, the Range Rover also features a rugged side that makes the total package quite unique.

It came as no surprise to us when the Range Rover first sat in our driveway that it had a regal exterior look. What we didn’t realize was there’s a Range Rover plug-in hybrid with many wonderful overall qualities, including a 48-mile electric-only range.

The first-generation Range Rovers didn’t start out as luxury models. They were introduced in 1970 and the brand lasted for 16 years. Gradually, the Range Rover became far more refined than the original trailblazers. The modern full-size SUV morphed into a luxury vehicle that became a popular ride among the Hollywood crowd.

What hasn’t changed over the years is the SUV still retains its off-road chops. Every variant of the Range Rover comes equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that can decouple the front axle in certain situations. It also has a standard air suspension that increases ground clearance to 11.1 inches.

Price tag

Before going into further detail, let’s address the elephant in the room – price. The Range Rover plug-in hybrid costs approximately $110,000. Any adaptation of the Range Rover is not cheap. Research uncovered some with a host of options that doubled the price to roughly $234,000.

The Range Rover definitely has a handsome exterior presence, featuring smooth flowing lines and subtle creases that one can barely detect. The exterior panels seem like they blend as one, the door handles unlock and extend a welcoming handle, and the liftgate comes up and down almost silently. And the attractive interior has three rows of seating and can accommodate seven passengers.

Performance

Performance is outstanding in the plug-in hybrid that employs a 105-kW electric motor and a 38.2-kWh battery pack. Aided by the motor, the engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder that generates 434 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. It gallops along the roadway with a burst of speed when needed, going 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds. It comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

For such a large vehicle, the Range Rover provides a refined and comfortable ride. It has 21-inch wheels and provides a solid grip on challenging roads and cruises along effortlessly in freeway situations. We found it agile for a large SUV.

Standard driver advanced safety features include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.

AT A GLANCE – RANGE ROVER PLUG-IN HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, 434 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-26 mpg

Price estimate: $110,100

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Inside the Range Rover

There’s plenty to admire regarding the Range Rover interior. Standard features include panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, power-adjustable steering wheel that’s heated, outstanding audio system, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration with wireless connectivity.

What we weren’t so enamored with was the 13.1-inch touchscreen. While it looks great and has impressive graphics, it’s also confounding. Something that should be simple like climate control is confusing and requires using multiple levels of the touchscreen, a distraction for any driver.

Seating is spacious even for taller folks in the SUV’s first two rows. But like many third rows, the Range Rover is far more suited for kids. Adding a third row reduces the cargo area to a tight 8.7 cubic feet. The space grows to 43.1 cubic feet with the second row down and expands to 92.9 cubes with the second row folded to the floor.

If the price isn’t an issue, the luxurious Range Rover plug-in hybrid is worth purchasing. The large SUV provides a refined ride, great performance, and a stylish interior and exterior.