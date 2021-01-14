Appointment-only format

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has announced an update to their adoption process during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the first California stay-at-home order was issued in March, Placer SPCA shut down most operations (with the exception of animal intake), sending more than 100 animals into foster homes.

In May, Placer SPCA began hosting adoptions by appointment-only while remaining closed to the public. This process helped limit the number of people in the building to allow for cleaning, sanitizing and practicing social distancing.

“Like other animal shelters in our area, COVID-19 has added obstacles and challenges to the way we operate,” stated Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA CEO. “In order to keep up with the demand for adoptions and maintain the health and safety of our staff and volunteers, we knew we needed to adjust our plan.”

The revised adoption process remains an appointment-only format, where guests can view the animals currently available for adoption Then they’ll have a the chance to visit with one or two that they might be interested in and as time allows. After answering a series of COVID-19 related questions, guests are paired up with a Get Acquainted Team Member to find the right pet for their family. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the Placer SPCA website on the day of their appointment to see the animals currently available for adoption so they can be better prepared.

“We know that pets make life better,” says Fratis. “Especially during these trying times, who wouldn’t want the joy and comfort of an animal in need?”

Those interested in scheduling their meet and greet adoption appointment must call (916) 782-7722 and press “0” to leave a message for Placer SPCA’s Customer Care staff. Calls are returned in the order they are received. For more information on the adoption process, visit placerspca.org/adoption.