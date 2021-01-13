Adding to local affordable housing inventory

Roseville, CA- Residents of Main Street Plaza Apartments in Old Town Roseville started the new year with a new place to call home.

Main Street Plaza adds to Roseville’s significant affordable housing inventory, with 65 apartment units in two four-story buildings at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Main Street, providing housing for low-income families, veterans, and individuals with special needs.

With a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, Main Street Plaza also offers 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, an outdoor courtyard with BBQs, children’s play area, and fitness center.

This affordable project was developed through the efforts of Meta Housing, Roseville Housing Authority, Placer County Health and Human Services, Veterans Administration, and The John Stewart Company property management. It’s in addition to units created as part of Roseville’s affordable housing goal, which have produced 3,316 affordable housing units since 1989.

Federal Housing and Urban Development grants are providing approximately $300,000 per year for project-based vouchers at Main Street Plaza.

On-site social services

The nonprofit LifeSTEPS is providing on-site guidance and social services to improve the lives of residents. Additionally, Placer County Adult System of Care and the Veterans Administration Sierra Nevada Health Care System are offering specialized resources for residents, including education, case management, health, transportation, counseling and advocacy.

Equipping residents for success

Meta Housing is furnishing 35 units to equip households coming directly from homelessness. Residents will receive a queen sized bed, two dressers, couch, end table, coffee table, and dining table and chairs. Each unit also receives a kitchen kit with cooking essentials, bath towels and bedding.

To further equip new residents, the Roseville Housing Authority partnered with Placer Food Bank to deliver 130 boxes of food to the apartment community. Each household will receive two boxes of shelf-stable food when leasing an apartment.

Serving the whole community

“Opening 65 new affordable housing units continues to make Roseville a welcoming place and ensures housing options for all members of the community like seniors, persons with disabilities and entry-level and service-sector workers,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi. “Affordable housing is difficult to build due to the higher cost and necessary subsidies, partnerships and need for many funding sources, so we’re grateful for strong partners who help provide this opportunity for our residents.”

Complex financing was needed to fund this project, including subsidized loans from the City of Roseville, federal tax credits to development investors, and grants. Federal and state funding have lending and monitoring requirements that trigger additional costs such as energy efficiency, accessibility and adaptability features. In addition, although high-quality constructions is also a higher initial cost, it’s critical to the longevity of affordable housing since subsidized rents make it harder to pay for repairs and renovations.

Studies have shown an average annual cost savings of approximately $31,545 per person when individuals can be placed into permanent housing from homelessness. This reduces impacts on emergency rooms, public safety response, and emergency shelter, and improves physical and mental health, decreases substance use, and increases employment.

Main Street Plaza began leasing on Dec. 21, 2020 and it’s anticipated all units will be leased by the end of February due to strong demand in the region.

For information on affordable housing in Roseville, visit roseville.ca.us/housing.