Placer County Probation launches new community mobile work crew program

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Probation Department has launched a new in-house mobile work crew program with the goal to provide increased accountability for program participants, while allowing the opportunity to give back to the local community.

The program will serve as an alternative sentencing option, for low-level offenders, while focusing on community-based projects throughout Placer County. Projects may include litter removal, basic landscaping, park improvements, assistance with local nonprofits and more.

“Under direct supervision by a deputy probation officer, participants can complete their custody time on the new program, which frees up jail beds to house individuals who pose the greatest risk to our community,” said Chief Probation Officer Marshall Hopper. “The direct accountability factor also provides the perfect avenue for integrating participants back into society thereby reducing their risk of reoffending.”

To qualify for the mobile work crew program, a recipient must be sentenced to Placer County Jail and meet the program eligibility requirements. Acceptance into the program will also be dependent upon a satisfactory interview with probation’s Alternative Sentencing Unit and a review of the participant’s prior record including the severity of the current offense.

In order to successfully complete the program, participants must complete an eight-hour shift to obtain each one-day credit toward their jail sentence.

Since the program kicked off last month, participants have completed projects at Dry Creek Community Park, Doyle Ranch Park, Santucci Justice Center, Hidden Falls Regional Park and the Placer County Government Center.