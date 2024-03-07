Epic baseball stadium coming to Sin City?

Oakland, Calif. – The Oakland A’s have release rendered photos of what baseball fans might expect in their upcoming move to Las Vegas.

From hosting the adrenaline-fueled Super Bowl to the cosmically-inspired Sphere, Las Vegas continues to morph and reinvent itself on the daily. The A’s are looking to make their own unique stamp on Sin City with an epic ballpark.

While local baseball contemplate the possibility that reports the Oakland A’s might be coming to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento for a few years before making their move to Las Vegas, here are a few images of what may be coming to future Vegas!

