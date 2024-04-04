Sutter Health Park to Host A’s baseball for three seasons with option for a fourth

West Sacramento, Calif. – Today, the Sacramento Kings, majority owner of the five-time Pacific Coast League champion Sacramento River Cats, announced that Sutter Health Park will host the A’s for three MLB seasons starting in 2025 with an option for a fourth – ahead of the team’s transition to Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Bridge District

Sutter Health Park, located in West Sacramento’s thriving Bridge District, is steps from the State Capitol and across the Tower Bridge from Golden 1 Center.

“On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Vegas plans

“We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas,” said A’s Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

A Minor to A Major

Not only will fans be able to experience Major League Baseball in West Sacramento, but they will also still get to enjoy the beloved tradition of Minor League Baseball and the Sacramento River Cats.

Business, community and government leaders have voiced their support for Sutter Health Park temporarily hosting the A’s.

“Sacramento’s baseball roots run deep,” said Greater Sacramento Economic Council President and CEO Barry Broome. “Welcoming the A’s will not only bring a surge of economic prosperity, including job creation and increased tourism, but also highlight the innovation and dynamism of Greater Sacramento, home to one of the most energetic fan bases in the country.”

“West Sacramento is proud to welcome the A’s to our community,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. “Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento Kings and the Sacramento River Cats have been tremendous partners for our city and region, and we recognize this unique opportunity will bring significant economic benefits.”

Map & Directions

Travel Distance from…

Sacramento: 6 minutes

Elk Grove: 20 minutes

Roseville: 26 minutes

Folsom: 28 minutes

Vacaville: 33 minutes

Lincoln: 37 minutes

Fairfield: 43 minutes

Stockton: 47 minutes

Napa: 66 minutes

Oakland: 102 minutes

