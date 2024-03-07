Seniors First

12183 Locksley Lane, Suite 205

Auburn, CA 95602

(530) 492-5404

Senior Services / Meals of Wheels / Nonprofit

https://seniorsfirst.org

Seniors first is working to make this vision a reality by offering programs that provide:

safe and reliable transportation

nutritious meals

adult day care & socialization

visits to the homebound

caregiver support

home modifications and safety repairs

assistance with housing placement

information and referral resources for seniors

Service Area

All Placer County seniors living in Western Placer County are eligible for Seniors First services, including the communities of Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Colfax, Auburn and Granite Bay.

Seniors First is a 501c3 charitable organization

Tax ID # 68-0430154

