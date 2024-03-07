Seniors First
12183 Locksley Lane, Suite 205
Auburn, CA 95602
(530) 492-5404
Senior Services / Meals of Wheels / Nonprofit
https://seniorsfirst.org
Seniors first is working to make this vision a reality by offering programs that provide:
- safe and reliable transportation
- nutritious meals
- adult day care & socialization
- visits to the homebound
- caregiver support
- home modifications and safety repairs
- assistance with housing placement
- information and referral resources for seniors
Service Area
All Placer County seniors living in Western Placer County are eligible for Seniors First services, including the communities of Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Colfax, Auburn and Granite Bay.
Seniors First is a 501c3 charitable organization
Tax ID # 68-0430154
