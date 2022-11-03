College Applications, Civic Engagement, and Fall Sports

Roseville, Calif. – As we enter our third full month of school, the hustle and bustle of student life is back and stronger than ever, and I for one have enjoyed every minute of having my fall calendar filled up!

There are many events and “to do’s” to keep in mind as we enter November. The clocks will soon change and we’ll be enjoying cooler, longer nights – and hopefully plenty of time with family and friends when students are done working hard on homework and school activities. I also want to share a quick reminder that many of our high school seniors have college applications due this month – stick with it, you’re almost to the finish line!

For some of our seniors, Election Day is also a significant part of November this year. If you are voting for the first time on November 8, congratulations on this important step into adulthood. Civic engagement is a rewarding experience, and having a voice through your vote is a powerful opportunity I hope you’ll value now and throughout your life.

Fall sports are winding down (or in some cases, playoffs are ramping up!), performances and concerts are happening on campuses, and we’re inching closer to the holidays. I am so grateful for the life happening on campus and in our community, and I want each and every RJUHSD family to know how much I appreciate your involvement in our schools.

As we get closer to a well-deserved Thanksgiving holiday, make sure to relax, enjoy some great food and family, and remember a few things you’re grateful for this year.

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent