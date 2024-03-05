Strong qualities in a compact luxury SUV

Roseville, Calif.- It’s been eight years since the Mercedes GLC 300 debuted, pushing the German automakers GLK class aside as it joined a sizable list of compact luxury SUVs.

It appears the move was a good one. Sales of the GLC have been solid overall and last year’s full redesign was an added boost.

Another wrinkle was added this year to the 2024 Mercedes GLC 300, the addition of the optional performance-laden AMG GLC 43. It’s an upgraded version of the GLC 300 that should attract car buyers looking for more speed on demand.

Built in Finland and Germany, the GLC 300 is recognized as one of the finest compact luxury SUVs. Top competitors include the BMW X3, Acura RDX, Audi Q5, Genesis GV70, Acura RDX, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and a few others.

Classic Mercedes styling

The GLC’s styling is clean and classic Mercedes, meaning it doesn’t break any new ground. We’ve always thought Mercedes plays it too safe, never taking any risks in regards to the exterior.

The sleek SUV is relaxing to drive, fuel efficient and loaded with technology. It has consistently earned high ratings for its comfort and refinement.

Last year’s new turbocharged engine gave the GLC 300 increased acceleration and the power is much appreciated in freeway passing situations. The engine is a turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that combines to generate 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds, about average for a small luxury SUV. Fuel economy is solid at 23-31 mpg.

The GLC employs a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and the all-wheel drive (4Matic) is an option.

Sporty feel

As mentioned, for some additional giddy-up, the AMG GLC 43 is the way to go. The engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that produces 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in swift 4.7 seconds.

We enjoyed the GLC 300’s sporty feel. The steering is effortless and it hugs the road well on tight turns and is easy to maneuver in small parking lots.

Standard driver-assistance safety features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, driver-attention monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights, and vehicle exit warning.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 MERCEDES GLC 300

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 48-volt hybrid system, 258 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-31 mpg

Price estimate: $47,500 to $68,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000 miles; corrosion: 4 years/50,000 miles

Alluring Interior

There’s much to admire about the GLC interior. Its handsome cabin is highlighted by top-notch materials. It offers comfort for all five passengers and will be alluring to folks who love a techy vehicle that also has the added benefit of being intuitive. We liked the abundance of leather and soft-touch plastic, plus wood and aluminum.

The GLC 300 comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and an 11.9-inch touchscreen and touch-sensitive controls. Also standard is the helpful “‘Hey Mercedes'” virtual assistant as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, HD Radio, wireless device charging in the center console, and a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Cargo area capacity behind the rear seats increased last year to 21.9 cubic feet, which is still below average for the class. The room expands to 56.3 cubic feet with the back seats folded down.

Although the sticker price – starting at approximately $47,500 – is a bit higher than some rivals, the 2024 Mercedes GLC 300 has lots of strong qualities that make it a compact luxury SUV to consider.