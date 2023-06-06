5 Practical Tips

Roseville, Calif.- Before your employees think about digging into their work day, they’ve likely checked their personal email that’s full of messages about their Amazon deliveries, Netflix binge recommendations and perhaps an email from their kids’ school about the next fundraiser.

So it’s no secret that when they login to their work email, presumably after their first cup of coffee, they’re tired all over again. On average, office workers consume 13 hours of media a day, making the job of those tasked with conveying need-to-know information (p.s. that’s all of us!)

Placer County Fair in Roseville! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here!

Enlist these Practical Tips

Your job this week is to enlist three of the five tips below and report back to [email protected]. All responses are guaranteed to win something from our MarketSharePR stash box.

Write a compelling subject line: Concise and attention-grabbing is the name of the game to accurately summarize the content and piques curiosity. Keep it concise and focused: We skim through emails so be clear and to the point. Avoid lengthy paragraphs. Think scannable and bullets! Use a call-to-action: Clearly state what you want the recipient to do or what action they need to take. Is it responding to a question, reviewing an attachment, or scheduling a meeting? Either way, make it easy for them to understand and respond. Timing is life: Consider time zones, deadlines and busy periods. And for the love of garlic sourdough bread, send only during regular working hours if at all possible. We should have started with this one: Build relationships: Invest time in genuine relationships with your recipients. When people know and trust you, they are more likely to open and engage with your emails.

MarketSharePR

Located in Roseville, California, MarketSharePR offers a wide range of services that include corporate communications, branding, media relations and more.

MarketSharePR

970 Reserve Drive, Suite 100

Roseville, CA 95678

916.223.1060