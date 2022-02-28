Rocking the Bay Area’s Newest Music Venue

Menlo Park, Calif.- Enthusiastic Bay Area music fans welcomed feelgood, psychedelic soul favorites, Monophonics to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park this past Saturday. Enjoying international appeal across age groups and musical genres, the Monophonics always serve up a colorful musical escape to troubled times or whatever ails you.

Steeped in a melange of 1960’s and 1970’s style R&B, rock, and funk influences, Monophonics deliver a full spectrum of modern day sound. Monophonics is fronted by soulful vocalist and keys player Kelly Finnigan, a funky rhythm section of Max Ramey (bass) and Austin Bohlman (drums), eclectic tonemaster Lito Magana (guitar) and a masterful horn section of Ryan Scott (trumpet), Alex Baky (saxophone).

“Monophonics are just one of those easy to love bands. They always deliver a positive, good vibe experience.”

Monophonics Tour

Saturday’s show marked the band’s final live tuneup before embarking for a European Tour. Monophonics greeted fans arriving from as far away as Los Angeles for an evening of good vibes and dancing.

The band interspersed popular favorites such as Promises, Tunnel Vision and Suffocating with cuts off their new album, “It’s Only Us“, due out in April via Colemine Records.

Opening Saturdays’ show was Jaleh & the Spells, which features sultry singer Jaleh Lauren Bjelde of another Northern California festival favorite Royal Jelly Jive.

» Listen and Watch Monophonics on YouTube

Promises

The Guild Theatre

The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park has recently complete a massive $35 million renovation which includes Meyer Sound line array along with 70 moving lights. Designed by CAW architects, and built by Vance Brown of Palo Alto with interior design by Ken Fulk. In addition to the state-of-the-art sound system, the 500-person capacity Guild Theatre includes a lower level dance floor and a reserved mezzanine level. Each level includes a modern bar and monitors so fans never miss a beat.

Fan’s Notes