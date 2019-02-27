Region’s Water Source Quality Touted in Report

AUBURN, Calif. – A recently-completed, independent water quality review has concluded that the American River watershed, the primary water source for the Sacramento region, is one of the highest quality sources in the United States. The conclusion is part of the 2018 American River Watershed Sanitary Survey (Survey); highlights of the Survey were shared with the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors at its meeting on February 21.

The Survey also confirms that drinking water, treated by PCWA, typically exceeds the state standards for compliant systems, making it some of the highest quality water as well. The Survey covers the years 2013 – 2018, years in which the American River watershed experienced wildfires, drought, and, in 2017, record precipitation.

“The American River watershed is one of the best water quality in most of the United States -not just in California. This is some of the most prime surface water you could ever hope for.” (Bonny Starr, a Professional Civil Engineer specializing in source water assessment and protection and drinking water quality, treatment, and regulatory compliance.)

Twelve water utilities throughout the Sacramento region, including PCWA, have water diversions or treatment facilities located throughout the American River Watershed; all participated in the commissioning of the 2018 Survey, which is required by California law.

