Placer County Garners Top Rankings in California

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Department of Child Support Services has improved on their statewide performance statistics for a second consecutive year.

Under federal performance measures, CSS ranked first among medium-sized counties and third overall out of 58 counties in California in fiscal year 2018, surpassing last year’s statistics.

CSS exceeded all of its federal performance goals: paternity establishment, cases with court orders, collection of current support, arrears collections and cost effectiveness. CSS improved their overall collections by nearly 3 percent to a total this year of $26,311,259.

The majority of the funds collected by CSS is sent directly into the homes of customers. This money greatly assists many families in meeting monthly food, clothing and shelter needs for their children, and is cycled back to the communities in which they reside.

“The way we do business completely changed over the past several years. As a result, we provide excellent customer care and collect more child support than ever before.” Susan Dunlap, Placer County CSS program manager

CSS has seen many improvements in recent years, which can be credited to the hard work of the excellent staff as well as major changes to operating procedures, Dunlap said.

“We remain focused on customer care, employee participation and teamwork to achieve such high results,” Dunlap said. “Every person here is fantastic and supports the goals and vision of the department.