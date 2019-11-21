Safety & Security Measures for the Holidays

Roseville, CA- The fall season is in full swing and holiday activities are getting underway. This time of year can be the most festive time, but safety and security measures are still important.

Many of us will be walking the malls and shopping in stores, or ordering online to get the best deals.

Simple tips to stay safe while you are out and about include:

Avoid distracted walking; be aware of your surroundings and whatever items you may be carrying

Use purses that zip or latch as this makes it more difficult for someone to slip their hand in and your wallet out

If carrying a bag, try to keep it in front of you, close to your body, or under your arm

If possible, leave your purse or valuables at home – take only what you need

Do not carry any more cash or credit cards than needed – more often than not, one card is enough

Walk in busy, well-lit areas, or go shopping in groups

Put shopping bags in your trunk before you park, be aware of prying eyes

Online shopping offers a convenient way to shop and avoid the crowds; however, it may make you vulnerable to identity theft or porch pirates.

Some simple tips to stay safe while shopping from home:

Pay using verified payment websites (sites that start with https://)

Create strong passwords for all your online accounts – avoid passwords like: Password1 or Roseville123

Avoid clicking on suspicious or odd emails – always verify the sender is from a recognized email address

If you are going to be away from home for several days, consider placing a hold on your U.S. mail

Request delivery companies hide packages, if possible, to avoid porch package thefts

Regularly check your bank or credit card statements to ensure there are no unauthorized transactions

Being aware and proactive while shopping can help ensure that you have a wonderful and memorable holiday season. If you believe you have unauthorized bank or credit card charges contact the financial institution immediately.

