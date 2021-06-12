Developing 3 specific plans for Roseville

Roseville, CA – The City of Roseville is seeking community input for the development of a series of specific plans for some of Roseville’s older commercial corridors moves forward.

The process is designed to evaluate, reimagine and improve upon areas within city that align with the General Plan. Community and feedback is vital to help share practical and critical issues that may not have been considered or addressed to date. The process is a valuable tool for residents to be involved in the future development of their community.

The current process to develop a plan is expected to run through mid 2022. There specific plans will cover three areas in Roseville.

Photo Credit: City of Roseville

3 Roseville Commercial Corridors

1. Atlantic Street

2. Douglas Boulevard and Harding Boulevard

3. Douglas Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue

The City of Roseville is also providing virtual tour, walking tours map, updates via email lists, social media updates as well as direct e-mail access for resident input.

“The city has reviewed each of the three commercial corridor areas to identify their existing land uses, zoning designations, and open spaces to determine potential opportunities and challenges.”

Specific & General Plan

Under California state law, all cities are required to have a general plan. Viewing a General Plan offers compelling insights into the future direction and growth of a community. A specific plan implements the goals and policies of the general plan.

Roseville is well regarded as a city that is responsiveness to residents needs and concerns. To learn more and to get involved in improving your community’s future, click here.

Example of a Specific Plan