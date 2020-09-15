Quick Reno Getaway at a Terrific Value

Reno, NV- Sometimes, all it really takes is a day or two away from a hectic schedule to recharge your batteries. Reno surprises us yet again as a visit to The Grand Sierra Resort perfectly reinvigorates us for the holidays.

Hot coffee in hand as we embarked over the Sierra Nevada on a brisk autumn morning en-route to Reno. Ascending I-80, the towering pines give way to the golden hue of shimmering leaves that surround the greater Lake Tahoe region. The stress begins to quickly melt away. The more we journey to Reno, the more we love it.

Great Escape: Grand Sierra Resort (GSR)

Located alongside I-580, just a touch south off I-80, Grand Sierra Resort is a rather quick and pleasant 2-hour jaunt from the Placer and Sacramento region. Autumn is a great time to visit as summer crowds have dissipated with crisp temps and fall colors reclaiming the landscape.

The Grand Sierra Resort experience is as relaxing or energetic as you choose.

Rooms, Suites & RV’s

Choices abound. Nearly 2,000 modern and beautifully appointed rooms and suites available ranging from 450- 2,000 square ft. Perched on the 14th floor overlooking the pool, in between our forays around the resort, we enjoyed watching planes weave against the panoramic mountain views. Sunsets not to miss regularly provide a rainbow of colors that wash over Reno with a magical glow. Our room was perfectly silent and the bed was plush comfort for a superb night’s rest.

Rooms provide plush comfort!

RV travelers enjoy full hookups in a 164 space premier RV park.

Entertainment

Easily one of our top concert venues in Northern Cal/ Nevada, The Grand Theatre, an approximately 2,700 seat venue is located directly inside the resort and provides excellent sound and visuals with above average comfort. We came away seriously impressed.

Sports Book

GSR’s sports book is a fun stop to wager on the latest sports action and grab a drink. The sports crowd was a bit younger during our visit. You can’t help but absorb some of the youthful energy and excitement. Good times!

Post Show

Delicious choices had us eyeing up Charlie Palmer Steak to Reserve Wine Bar with small plates. After much deliberation, we ducked into the Cantina and bellied up to the bar for some Fresh Mex and cold beer on tap. We made a few rounds on the gaming floor before calling it a day.

One of our quickest trips in memory, the Grand Sierra Resort offers the perfect, full experience, mini-vacation.

Premium Escape at Terrific Value

When searching for an affordable, quick and fun adventure, Grand Sierra Resort is now near the top of our list. For a great escape in Reno, consider adding GSR to yours!

Grand Sierra Resort Takeaways

Very clean, comfortable and modern rooms

Among best concert venues

Full resort experience

Great value (mid-week even better!)

Perfect mini-vacation spot

To learn more visit https://www.grandsierraresort.com

Travel Destination Coverage