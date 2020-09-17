Simple solutions to converting to drought-tolerant landscape
Roseville, CA- Grow your landscaping knowledge in a free irrigation webinar, Optimize Your Landscape, which will be held at noon on Friday, September 18. Event organizer is Roseville Utility Exploration Center.
Whether you’re looking for a simple solution like an irrigation timer upgrade or you’re ready to convert your lawn from grass to a drought-tolerant landscape, our pros can help you make the right choice for you.
Webinar will be held online through Microsoft Teams. Pre-registration is required to receive webinar link.
Optimize Your Landscape
September 18, 2020
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
FREE~
Click here for Pre Registration Online