Simple solutions to converting to drought-tolerant landscape

Roseville, CA- Grow your landscaping knowledge in a free irrigation webinar, Optimize Your Landscape, which will be held at noon on Friday, September 18. Event organizer is Roseville Utility Exploration Center.

Whether you’re looking for a simple solution like an irrigation timer upgrade or you’re ready to convert your lawn from grass to a drought-tolerant landscape, our pros can help you make the right choice for you.

Webinar will be held online through Microsoft Teams. Pre-registration is required to receive webinar link.

Optimize Your Landscape

September 18, 2020

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

FREE~

Click here for Pre Registration Online

