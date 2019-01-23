Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program locations include in Rocklin & Auburn

Do you want to maximize your tax refund, but aren’t sure where to start?

For the third year, Placer County Health and Human Services will provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credit, a refundable federal and state income tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and families.

Last year, VITA filings netted Placer County residents more than a half million dollars in returns.

“It’s helping families keep their hard-earned money and putting that money back into our local economy,” Human Services Director Amanda Sharp

Free tax preparation assistance by trained volunteers will be available to qualifying individuals and families who earned $60,000 or less in 2018. Free online tax assistance is also available for individuals and families who earned less than $66,000 or less in 2018 at myfreetaxes.com.

VITA Program Locations

Placer County Human Services

1000 Sunset Boulevard

Rocklin, CA 95765

Open Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 29 – March 29

Placer County Human Services

1919 Grass Valley Highway Ste. 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Open Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 31 – March 28

For those unable to attend, the AARP runs a similar program in other locations throughout the county (including North Tahoe). To learn more visit their website here.

Sierra College in Rocklin will also offer tax preparation on Saturdays between March 9 and April 5. Visit their website for more information.

Visit yourlocalunitedway.org/vita to see available dates (starting in January and running through March) and make an appointment starting Jan. 22 by calling 800-500-4931.