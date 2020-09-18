20-Year Agreement with El Dorado Hills Company

Roseville, Ca. – The Placer Valley Event Center, the centerpiece of the $47 million transformation of @the Grounds in Roseville, will become the Roebbelen Center under a naming rights sponsorship with the largest general contractor based in the Sacramento region.

Roebbelen Contracting Inc. was the general contractor for the 160,000-square-foot center that opened in February. The newly named Roebbelen Center – one of the largest meeting places in the Sacramento region – can accommodate major amateur sports competitions, large meetings, trade shows, concerts and other events.

“We believe in the community and the center,” said Kenneth Wenham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roebbelen Contracting in El Dorado Hills. “We greatly appreciate the special relationship that we’ve built with the community and Placer Valley Tourism, and we didn’t want it to end with the ribbon-cutting.”

Financial Terms Not Disclosed

The company’s name and logo – which incorporates a compass, trowel and broadax – could remain on the building and throughout @the Grounds until 2040. Financial terms of the sponsorship were not released.

“We were looking for a very special long-term relationship,” said David Attaway, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism. “Roebbelen is a huge part of the community and has a tremendous sense of pride in the event center. They know the building better than anybody.”

Only a couple of the more than 400 arenas, stadiums and event centers nationwide have naming rights sponsorships with companies in the construction industry, let alone a general contractor. Sponsorships from banks and financial-services companies – such as the Golden 1 (Credit Union) Center and the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District in downtown Sacramento – are much more common.

Roebbelen Contracting’s high-profile sponsorship in the recently opened $34 million event center is a “good touchpoint” to connect with the fast-growing South Placer community, said Pat Nieser, Vice President of Corporate Partnership and Development for The Superlative Group Inc. The Cleveland-based company helped @the Grounds market the event center to potential sponsors nationwide. “The event center makes a lot of sense for Roebbelen – they put their name on their work.”

The Roebbelen Center will bring more attention to the company that has been the general contractor for dozens of major projects in the Sacramento region – including at Folsom Lake College and the recently completed renovation of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) headquarters. The Roebbelen Center will also help the 350-employee company connect with job-seekers looking for new opportunities, Wenham said.

“It will lend some familiarity, and they can learn more about us,” he said. “With the sponsorship, we’re sending a message: we’ve been here for 60 years and we’re going to be around for many more.”

The Roebbelen Center is the latest major sponsorship for @the Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds. In March, Consolidated Communications became the exclusive broadband provider, offering visitors and employees a high-speed connection from anywhere on the 61-acre campus. Consolidated Communications’ name can be found throughout @the Grounds, including on the digital marquees at the main entrance, in front of the ticket booth near the Roebbelen Center, and on Washington Boulevard.

The corporate sponsorships allow companies to connect with the estimated 160,000 people who will attend events held @the Grounds every year, from large sports tournaments and concerts to the annual Placer County Fair.

Rising Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many events to be canceled or postponed since March. But Attaway said organizers remain interested and are scheduling events at the Roebbelen Center, which can accommodate as many as 12 full-length basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts.

“The demand keeps going up,” said Attaway, adding extensive cleaning efforts and safety protocols are in place @the Grounds. “Organizers can’t wait to hold events here.”