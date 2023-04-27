Water-saving mulch available May 6 & May 20
Roseville, Calif.- Free water-saving mulch will be available during Mulch Mayhem events in Sacramento and Placer counties on Saturdays, May 6 and 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon. Locally in Rocklin on May 6th and Roseville May 20th.
These FREE events are designed to help local residents get their yards ready for summer. Mulch slows evaporation, moderates soil temperature, beautifies landscapes and even controls weeds. As it breaks down, mulch also adds helpful nutrients to the soil.
Water managers estimate that residents can save 30 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet just by adding two to three inches of organic mulch (e.g., leaves and wood chips) around plants and four to six inches around trees (taking care to keep mulch away from the base of trees).
Sponsored by the Regional Water Authority and local water providers, Mulch Mayhem will take place at the following locations and times (until supplies last):
Mulch Mayhem locations
Saturday, May 6
Rocklin: Sierra College, Overflow Lot, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Corner of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. (opposite the campus) in Rocklin
Hosted by Placer County Water Agency and San Juan Water District
Info: (530) 823-4850 or pcwa.net
Carmichael: Carmichael Water District, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7837 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael
Hosted by Carmichael Water District
Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away
Info: (916) 483-2452 or carmichaelwd.org
Sacramento: SSWD Facility at 917 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento, CA 95825, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hosted by Sacramento Suburban Water District
Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away
Info: (916) 972-7171 or sswd.org
Sacramento: Sacramento Marina, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2710 Ramp Way (enter from Front Street) in Sacramento
Hosted by the City of Sacramento
Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away
Info: (916) 808-5605 or SacWaterWise.com
Saturday, May 20
Roseville: Cokeva Parking Lot at 9000 Foothills Blvd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Entrance located at 9100 Foothills in Roseville
Hosted by the City of Roseville
Open truck and trailer fill only-no shovels required
Info: (916) 774-5761 or roseville.ca.us/mulchmayhem
Free mulch is available to customers of hosting water agencies, is limited to one yard per household and must be for personal use only. Mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Contact hosting water providers for details.
Additional information can be found at BeWaterSmart.info/mulch-mayhem.
