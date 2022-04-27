April 30th at Western Placer Waste Management facility

Lincoln, Calif.- Time to get rid of that old and tired mattress and box spring? Good news! This Saturday, April 30th from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm, you can bring your old mattresses and box springs over to the Western Placer Waste Management facility on the border of Roseville and Lincoln for recycling.

Being offering FREE of charge, WPWMA is partnering with Bye Bye Mattress for this recycling event that will help reduced landfill waste.

Placer County Residents Only

This event is for Placer Residents only and will be canceled if it’s raining.

