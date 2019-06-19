Fiddyment Annual Training Burn



Roseville, CA- South Placer County residents can expect to see smoke Wednesday June 19th and Saturday June 22nd , 2019. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire is conducting the annual Fiddyment Burn with area fire agencies and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project.

The project will involve burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection. The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

Edges will be burned on Wednesday the 19th and the prescribed burn takes place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. If significant fuels are left, crews will burn the remainder between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

The terrain allows crews to employ direct and indirect methods of firefighting and fire control, and provides agencies an opportunity to train cooperatively in incident command and fire ground tactical operations while reducing fuel loading in a field with significant fire history.