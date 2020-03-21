Scammers prey on most vulnerable

Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Don’t let them.

Protect yourself and do your research before clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus; donating to a charity online or through social media; contributing

to a crowdfunding campaign; purchasing products online; or giving up your personal information in order to receive money or other benefits.

FBI advises to be on the lookout for:

Fake CDC Emails. Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to

offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you

do not recognize. Fraudsters can use links in emails to deliver malware to

your computer to steal personal information or to lock your computer and

demand payment. Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID-

19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and

lock devices until payment is received.

Phishing Emails. Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your

personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from

the government. While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the

news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails

seeking your private information in order to send you money.

Phishing emails may also claim to be related to: