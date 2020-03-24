Small Business Stabilization Program

Offering $1 million in zero-interest small business loans to businesses impacted by COVID-19

Roseville, CA- To help small businesses with the impacts of COVID-19, the City of Roseville is offered up to a total of $1 million in zero-interest small business loans through the new Roseville Small Business Stabilization Program. The program will provide secured loans of up to $20,000 per business.

Roseville small businesses can begin applying for these loans at noon, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“First and foremost the City wants to keep our community safe and healthy. We understand the financial impacts to both our residents and businesses and we are making every effort to assist our community,” said Laura Matteoli, Roseville Economic Development Director.

The business must have a demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19. Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of the business such as payroll or rent.

Other eligibility requirements include:

For-profit, independently owned local business

Up to 25 full time employees

Restaurants, retail, service with a storefront

Physical establishment within the City of Roseville

Current City of Roseville Business License and in operation as of March 1, 2020

Have a demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19, such as a loss in revenue

Funds shall be used for operational needs such as lease/mortgage payments, payroll, materials, supplies and services

Comply with the City’s non-discrimination policy

One time loan per business

Be in good standing with the City of Roseville as of February 1, 2020 (e.g., current on utility bills, no liens or judgments, etc.)



Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis for qualified applicants. The application period will close once 250 applications are received.

In addition to the Small Business Stabilization Program, the City will be allocating $500,000 of additional Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Rehousing funds to non-profits to provide for much needed rental and utility payment assistance and funding to avoid evictions.

Businesses can learn more and apply at roseville.ca.us/BusinessHelp