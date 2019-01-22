Event to coincide with National School Choice Week

ROSEVILLE — Join the Pacific Research Institute and John Adams Academy as they celebrate school choice on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The event will feature guest speaker Lance Izumi, a screening of a charter school documentary, “Welcome to Change,” and a panel discussion on school choice.

Lance Izumi, senior director of Pacific Research Institute’s Center for Education, will speak on his new book, “Choosing Diversity: How Charter Schools Promote Diverse Learning Models and Meet the Diverse Needs of Parents and Children.”

The panel discussion will feature remarks by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, Dr. Dean Forman, and Dr. Nathan Herzog, and will be moderated by host Phil Cowan from AM 1380 The Answer.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at John Adams Academy’s Liberty Hall. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration is requested and can be completed on Pacific Research Institute’s website.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“We will be celebrating school choice by shedding light on charter schools and the opportunities they offer students,” said Tim Anaya, director of communications at Pacific Research Institute.

The mission of the Pacific Research Institute (PRI) is to champion freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility for all individuals by advancing free-market policy solutions.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week.