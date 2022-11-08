Updated for 2022: Mid-term Ballot Drop Boxes
Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.
Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed. Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650
Auburn
|Auburn City Clerk’s Office
|1225 Lincoln Wy.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Placer County Elections Office
|2956 Richardson Dr.
|24 Hour Drop Box
Granite Bay
|Granite Bay Library
|6475 Douglas Blvd.
|24 Hour Drop Box
Loomis
|Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
|3665 Taylor Rd.
|24 Hour Drop Box
Rocklin
|Rocklin Library
|4890 Granite Dr.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Veterans Services Office
|1000 Sunset Blvd., Suite 115
|Mon – Thurs
8 AM – 5 PM
Fri 8 AM – 12 PM
|Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
|3970 Rocklin Rd.
|Mon – Fri
8 AM – 5 PM
|Destiny Community Center
|6850 Five Star Blvd.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Whitney Ranch
The Ranch House
|851 Old Ranch House Rd.
|Mon – Fri
9 AM – 5 PM
Sat 11 AM – 3 PM
|Rocklin City Clerk’s Office – Exterior
|3970 Rocklin Rd.
|24 Hour Drop Box
Roseville
|Roseville City Clerk’s Office
|311 Vernon St.
|Mon – Fri
8 AM – 5 PM
|Roseville Downtown Library
|225 Taylor St.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Santucci Justice Center
Revenue Services
|10810 Justice Center Dr.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Nugget Markets
|771 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
|Everyday
6 AM – 10 PM
|Martha Riley Library
|1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Maidu Library
|1530 Maidu Dr.
|24 Hour Drop Box
|Nugget Markets
|1509 Blue Oaks Blvd.
|Everyday
6 AM – 10 PM
|Roseville City Clerk’s Office – Exterior
|311 Vernon St.
|24 Hour Drop Box
