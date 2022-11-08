Ballot Drop Box Locations

Updated for 2022: Mid-term Ballot Drop Boxes

Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed. Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

Auburn

Auburn City Clerk’s Office1225 Lincoln Wy.24 Hour Drop Box
Placer County Elections Office2956 Richardson Dr.24 Hour Drop Box

Granite Bay

Granite Bay Library6475 Douglas Blvd.24 Hour Drop Box

Loomis

Loomis Town Clerk’s Office3665 Taylor Rd.24 Hour Drop Box

Rocklin

Rocklin Library4890 Granite Dr.24 Hour Drop Box
Veterans Services Office1000 Sunset Blvd., Suite 115Mon – Thurs
8 AM – 5 PM
Fri 8 AM – 12 PM
Rocklin City Clerk’s Office3970 Rocklin Rd.Mon – Fri
8 AM – 5 PM
Destiny Community Center6850 Five Star Blvd.24 Hour Drop Box
Whitney Ranch
The Ranch House		851 Old Ranch House Rd.Mon – Fri
9 AM – 5 PM
Sat 11 AM – 3 PM
Rocklin City Clerk’s Office – Exterior3970 Rocklin Rd.24 Hour Drop Box

Roseville

Roseville City Clerk’s Office311 Vernon St.Mon – Fri
8 AM – 5 PM
Roseville Downtown Library225 Taylor St.24 Hour Drop Box
Santucci Justice Center
Revenue Services		10810 Justice Center Dr.24 Hour Drop Box
Nugget Markets771 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Everyday
6 AM – 10 PM
Martha Riley Library1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.24 Hour Drop Box
Maidu Library1530 Maidu Dr.24 Hour Drop Box
Nugget Markets1509 Blue Oaks Blvd.Everyday
6 AM – 10 PM
Roseville City Clerk’s Office – Exterior311 Vernon St.24 Hour Drop Box
