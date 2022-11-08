Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed. Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

Auburn

Auburn City Clerk’s Office 1225 Lincoln Wy. 24 Hour Drop Box Placer County Elections Office 2956 Richardson Dr. 24 Hour Drop Box

Granite Bay

Granite Bay Library 6475 Douglas Blvd. 24 Hour Drop Box

Loomis

Loomis Town Clerk’s Office 3665 Taylor Rd. 24 Hour Drop Box

Rocklin

Rocklin Library 4890 Granite Dr. 24 Hour Drop Box Veterans Services Office 1000 Sunset Blvd., Suite 115 Mon – Thurs

8 AM – 5 PM

Fri 8 AM – 12 PM Rocklin City Clerk’s Office 3970 Rocklin Rd. Mon – Fri

8 AM – 5 PM Destiny Community Center 6850 Five Star Blvd. 24 Hour Drop Box Whitney Ranch

The Ranch House 851 Old Ranch House Rd. Mon – Fri

9 AM – 5 PM

Sat 11 AM – 3 PM Rocklin City Clerk’s Office – Exterior 3970 Rocklin Rd. 24 Hour Drop Box

Roseville

Roseville City Clerk’s Office 311 Vernon St. Mon – Fri

8 AM – 5 PM Roseville Downtown Library 225 Taylor St. 24 Hour Drop Box Santucci Justice Center

Revenue Services 10810 Justice Center Dr. 24 Hour Drop Box Nugget Markets 771 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Everyday

6 AM – 10 PM Martha Riley Library 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. 24 Hour Drop Box Maidu Library 1530 Maidu Dr. 24 Hour Drop Box Nugget Markets 1509 Blue Oaks Blvd. Everyday

6 AM – 10 PM Roseville City Clerk’s Office – Exterior 311 Vernon St. 24 Hour Drop Box

