Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With over two dozen convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed .Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

Auburn

Auburn City Clerk’s Office

1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn

24 Hour Drop Box

Placer County Elections Office

2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn

24 Hour Drop Box

Raley’s

13384 Lincoln Wy.

7 Days: 6:00 AM- 11:pm

Colfax

Colfax City Clerk’s Office

33 S. Main Street, Colfax

Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm



10 W Church St.

24 hour drop box

Granite Bay

Granite Bay Library

6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box



6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Lincoln

Lincoln City Clerk’s Office

600 6th Street, Lincoln

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm



965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln

Monday – Friday 8am – 5:00 pm



39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Loomis

Loomis Town Clerk’s Office

3665 Taylor Road, Loomis

24 hour drop box



6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Olympic Valley

Olympic Valley Public Utility District

305 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Truckee

Raley’s O-N-E Market

10001 Soaring Way, Truckee

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Rocklin

Rocklin Library

4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box



1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin

Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm

Friday: 8am – Noon



3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm



6850 Five Star Blvd.

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box



2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Roseville

Roseville City Clerk’s Office

311 Vernon Street, Roseville

Monday – Thurs 8am – 5pm

Friday: 8am – 4pm



225 Taylor Street, Roseville

24 hour drop box



10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville

24 hour drop box



1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville

24 hour drop box



1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville

24 hour drop box



4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville

Everyday 6am – 11pm



1915 Douglas Blvd & 4051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Everyday 6am – 11pm



Blue Oaks Blvd

7 days 6:00am- 10pm



Tahoe City

The Old Firehouse

300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

