Updated for 2022: Placer County Ballot Drop Boxes

Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With over two dozen convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed .Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

Auburn

  1. Auburn City Clerk’s Office
    1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn
    24 Hour Drop Box
  2. Placer County Elections Office
    2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
    24 Hour Drop Box
  3. Raley’s
    13384 Lincoln Wy.
    7 Days: 6:00 AM- 11:pm

Colfax

  • Colfax City Clerk’s Office
    33 S. Main Street, Colfax
    Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
  • Colfax Library
    10 W Church St.
    24 hour drop box

Granite Bay

  • Granite Bay Library
    6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  • Raley’s
    6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Kings Beach

  • Kings Beach Library
    301 Secline Street, Kings Beach
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Lincoln

  • Lincoln City Clerk’s Office
    600 6th Street, Lincoln
    Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
  • Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center
    965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln
    Monday – Friday 8am – 5:00 pm
  • Raley’s
    39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Loomis

  • Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
    3665 Taylor Road, Loomis
    24 hour drop box
  • Raley’s
    6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Olympic Valley

  • Olympic Valley Public Utility District
    305 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley
    Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Truckee

  • Raley’s O-N-E Market
    10001 Soaring Way, Truckee
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Rocklin

  • Rocklin Library
    4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  • Veterans’ Services Office
    1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin
    Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
    Friday: 8am – Noon
  • Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
    3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin
    Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
  • Destiny Church
    6850 Five Star Blvd.
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  • Bel Air
    2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Roseville

  • Roseville City Clerk’s Office
    311 Vernon Street, Roseville
    Monday – Thurs 8am – 5pm
    Friday: 8am – 4pm
  • Roseville Downtown Library
    225 Taylor Street, Roseville
    24 hour drop box
  • Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services
    10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville
    24 hour drop box
  • Martha Riley Library
    1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville
    24 hour drop box
  • Maidu Library
    1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville
    24 hour drop box
  • Bel Air
    4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville
    Everyday 6am – 11pm
  • Raley’s (2 locations_
    1915 Douglas Blvd & 4051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd
    Everyday 6am – 11pm
  • Nugget Markets west Roseville
    Blue Oaks Blvd
    7 days 6:00am- 10pm

Tahoe City

  1. The Old Firehouse
    300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

