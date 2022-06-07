Updated for 2022: Placer County Ballot Drop Boxes
Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With over two dozen convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.
Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed .Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650
Auburn
- Auburn City Clerk’s Office
1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn
24 Hour Drop Box
- Placer County Elections Office
2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
24 Hour Drop Box
- Raley’s
13384 Lincoln Wy.
7 Days: 6:00 AM- 11:pm
Colfax
- Colfax City Clerk’s Office
33 S. Main Street, Colfax
Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
- Colfax Library
10 W Church St.
24 hour drop box
Granite Bay
- Granite Bay Library
6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Raley’s
6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Kings Beach
- Kings Beach Library
301 Secline Street, Kings Beach
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
Lincoln
- Lincoln City Clerk’s Office
600 6th Street, Lincoln
Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
- Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center
965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln
Monday – Friday 8am – 5:00 pm
- Raley’s
39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Loomis
- Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
3665 Taylor Road, Loomis
24 hour drop box
- Raley’s
6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Olympic Valley
- Olympic Valley Public Utility District
305 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley
Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
Truckee
- Raley’s O-N-E Market
10001 Soaring Way, Truckee
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Rocklin
- Rocklin Library
4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Veterans’ Services Office
1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin
Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
Friday: 8am – Noon
- Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin
Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
- Destiny Church
6850 Five Star Blvd.
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Bel Air
2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Roseville
- Roseville City Clerk’s Office
311 Vernon Street, Roseville
Monday – Thurs 8am – 5pm
Friday: 8am – 4pm
- Roseville Downtown Library
225 Taylor Street, Roseville
24 hour drop box
- Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services
10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville
24 hour drop box
- Martha Riley Library
1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville
24 hour drop box
- Maidu Library
1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville
24 hour drop box
- Bel Air
4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville
Everyday 6am – 11pm
- Raley’s (2 locations_
1915 Douglas Blvd & 4051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd
Everyday 6am – 11pm
- Nugget Markets west Roseville
Blue Oaks Blvd
7 days 6:00am- 10pm
Tahoe City
- The Old Firehouse
300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box