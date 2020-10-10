Election 2020

Locations of Ballot Drop Boxes in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy. With nearly three dozen convenient locations, including six 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/Please DO NOT drop your voted ballot into the library book drop-off slots! Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed.Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

24/7 Drop Off Locations

  • Placer County Elections Office – 2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
  • Placer County Elections Warehouse – 3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin
  • Rocklin Library – 4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
  • Granite Bay Library – 6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
  • Old Firehouse – 300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
  • Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, Kings Beach

Auburn

  1. Auburn City Clerk’s Office
    1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn
    Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm
  2. Placer County Elections Office
    2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Colfax

  1. Colfax City Clerk’s Office
    33 S. Main Street, Colfax
    Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm

Granite Bay

  1. Granite Bay Library
    6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  2. Raley’s
    6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Kings Beach

  1. Kings Beach Library
    301 Secline Street, Kings Beach
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Lincoln

  1. Lincoln City Clerk’s Office
    600 6th Street, Lincoln
    Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm
  2. Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center
    965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln
    Monday – Friday 6am – 12:30pm
    1:30pm – 8pm
    Saturday – Sunday
    7:30am – 12pm
    1pm – 7:30pm
  3. Raley’s
    39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Loomis

  1. Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
    3665 Taylor Road, Loomis
    Monday – Thursday 9am – 12pm
  2. Raley’s
    6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Olympic Valley

  1. Olympic Valley Public Utility District
    305 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley
    Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Truckee

  1. Raley’s O-N-E Market
    10001 Soaring Way, Truckee
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Rocklin

  1. Rocklin Library
    4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  2. Veterans’ Services Office
    1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin
    Monday – Friday 1pm – 5pm
  3. Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
    3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin
    Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm
  4. The Ranch House Community Center
    851 Old Ranch House Road, Rocklin
    Everyday 11am – 8pm
  5. Placer County Warehouse
    3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
  6. Bel Air
    2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Roseville

  1. Roseville City Clerk’s Office
    311 Vernon Street, Roseville
    Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm
  2. Roseville Downtown Library
    225 Taylor Street, Roseville
    Monday – Wednesday 10am – 7pm
    Thursday – Saturday 10am – 5pm
  3. Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services
    10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville
    Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm
  4. Martha Riley Library
    1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville
    Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
  5. Maidu Library
    1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville
    Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
  6. Bel Air
    4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville
    Everyday 6am – 11pm
  7. Raley’s
    1915 Douglas Boulevard, Roseville
    Everyday 6am – 11pm

Tahoe City

  1. The Old Firehouse
    300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
    24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
