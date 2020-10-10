Locations of Ballot Drop Boxes in Placer County
Roseville, CA- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy. With nearly three dozen convenient locations, including six 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.
Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/Please DO NOT drop your voted ballot into the library book drop-off slots! Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed.Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650
24/7 Drop Off Locations
- Placer County Elections Office – 2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
- Placer County Elections Warehouse – 3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin
- Rocklin Library – 4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
- Granite Bay Library – 6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
- Old Firehouse – 300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
- Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, Kings Beach
Auburn
- Auburn City Clerk’s Office
1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn
Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm
- Placer County Elections Office
2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
Colfax
- Colfax City Clerk’s Office
33 S. Main Street, Colfax
Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm
Granite Bay
- Granite Bay Library
6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Raley’s
6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Kings Beach
- Kings Beach Library
301 Secline Street, Kings Beach
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
Lincoln
- Lincoln City Clerk’s Office
600 6th Street, Lincoln
Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm
- Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center
965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln
Monday – Friday 6am – 12:30pm
1:30pm – 8pm
Saturday – Sunday
7:30am – 12pm
1pm – 7:30pm
- Raley’s
39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Loomis
- Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
3665 Taylor Road, Loomis
Monday – Thursday 9am – 12pm
- Raley’s
6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Olympic Valley
- Olympic Valley Public Utility District
305 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley
Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
Truckee
- Raley’s O-N-E Market
10001 Soaring Way, Truckee
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Rocklin
- Rocklin Library
4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Veterans’ Services Office
1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin
Monday – Friday 1pm – 5pm
- Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin
Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm
- The Ranch House Community Center
851 Old Ranch House Road, Rocklin
Everyday 11am – 8pm
- Placer County Warehouse
3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box
- Bel Air
2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Roseville
- Roseville City Clerk’s Office
311 Vernon Street, Roseville
Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm
- Roseville Downtown Library
225 Taylor Street, Roseville
Monday – Wednesday 10am – 7pm
Thursday – Saturday 10am – 5pm
- Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services
10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville
Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm
- Martha Riley Library
1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville
Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
- Maidu Library
1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville
Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
- Bel Air
4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville
Everyday 6am – 11pm
- Raley’s
1915 Douglas Boulevard, Roseville
Everyday 6am – 11pm
Tahoe City
- The Old Firehouse
300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box