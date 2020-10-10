Locations of Ballot Drop Boxes in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy. With nearly three dozen convenient locations, including six 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/Please DO NOT drop your voted ballot into the library book drop-off slots! Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed.Please contact the Elections Office with any questions. (530) 886-5650

24/7 Drop Off Locations

Placer County Elections Office – 2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn

Placer County Elections Warehouse – 3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin

Rocklin Library – 4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin

Granite Bay Library – 6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

Old Firehouse – 300 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, Kings Beach

Auburn

Auburn City Clerk’s Office

1225 Lincoln Way – Room 9, Auburn

Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Placer County Elections Office

2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Colfax

Colfax City Clerk’s Office

33 S. Main Street, Colfax

Monday – Thursday 8am – 5pm

Granite Bay

Granite Bay Library

6475 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Raley’s

6845 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Lincoln

Lincoln City Clerk’s Office

600 6th Street, Lincoln

Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm

Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center

965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln

Monday – Friday 6am – 12:30pm

1:30pm – 8pm

Saturday – Sunday

7:30am – 12pm

1pm – 7:30pm

Raley’s

39 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Loomis

Loomis Town Clerk’s Office

3665 Taylor Road, Loomis

Monday – Thursday 9am – 12pm

Raley’s

6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Olympic Valley

Olympic Valley Public Utility District

305 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Truckee

Raley’s O-N-E Market

10001 Soaring Way, Truckee

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Rocklin

Rocklin Library

4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Veterans’ Services Office

1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 115, Rocklin

Monday – Friday 1pm – 5pm

Rocklin City Clerk’s Office

3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin

Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm

The Ranch House Community Center

851 Old Ranch House Road, Rocklin

Everyday 11am – 8pm

Placer County Warehouse

3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin

24 Hour Drive-Up Drop Box

Bel Air

2341 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Roseville

Roseville City Clerk’s Office

311 Vernon Street, Roseville

Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm

Roseville Downtown Library

225 Taylor Street, Roseville

Monday – Wednesday 10am – 7pm

Thursday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services

10810 Justice Center, Suite 100, Roseville

Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm

Martha Riley Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville

Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm

Maidu Library

1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville

Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm

Bel Air

4008 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Raley’s

1915 Douglas Boulevard, Roseville

Everyday 6am – 11pm

Tahoe City