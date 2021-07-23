Apple Hill Growers Celebrates Summer Bounty

Camino, CA – The hot summer days create the perfect environment for the season’s best produce and the Apple Hill Growers are celebrating them all at this month’s Harvest Days Trail Event.

The region’s farms grow a lot more than their eponymous apples. On July 24 and 25, the Growers are shining a spotlight on their summer crops, each more delicious than the last. Visitors can sample mouthwatering stone fruits, juicy berries, healthy veggies, scrumptious baked goods and jams, plus the area’s best wines and hard cider.

Many area farms are offering special items and fun experiences for the whole family!

Farms & Vineyards

Boeger Winery:The tasting room is offering a complimentary wine-based cocktail and will be serving flights, glasses and bottles on their picnic grounds.

Delfino Farms & Edio Vineyards: Joan’s Apple Bakery will be selling peach desserts, made with fruit from fellow grower GoldBud Farms. Edio Vineyards will be open for wine tasting.

Fenton Herriot Vineyards: The winery is serving flights, glasses and bottles in their picnic area.

Goldbud Farms:Opening this month, the farmstand will be stocked with ripe stone fruit. If you buy five pounds of fruit, you’ll get it for the price of four this weekend.

Grandpa’s Cellar:The bakeshop will be selling raspberry and blueberry turnovers, along with jams, jellies, blackberry sundaes and flavored lemonade.

Boeger Winery

Harris Family Farm: Pick your own berries and enjoy bake shop treats before taking part in kids scavenger hunts and gem mining.

Hidden Star Camino:The cidery will feature peach, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry hard ciders and stone fruit pastries.

Lava Cap Winery: The winery will have Music in the Vineyard by Hickory Wind on Saturday. Free for wine club members and $10 for the general public.

Madroña Vineyards: The tasting room will be open. Reservations are recommended.

Pine-O-Mine Ranch: The ranch will be serving BBQ fare, fries, donuts, hard cider, beer and more.

Rucksack Cellars: The tasting room will be open. Reservations are recommended.

Smokey Ridge Farmstand & Winery: The tasting room will roll out its new hard cider. Reservations recommended.

24Carrot Farm : Stop by for summer veggies like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, corn, peaches, nectarines, berries, herbs and more.

Wofford Acres Vineyards: The tasting room is offering complimentary tasting flight with a bottle purchase. Reservations are highly recommended.

Bed & Breakfast

Ponderosa Ridge Bed & Breakfast: Extend your visit with an overnight stay and guests will receive 15% off the room rate with promo code HARVESTDAYS15.

The Summer Harvest Days map is online now.

Explore more Summer fun!